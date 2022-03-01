Domino`s Pizza Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $155.69 million, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $151.90 million, or $3.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Domino`s Pizza Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $1.34 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $155.69 Mln. vs. $151.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.25 vs. $3.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

