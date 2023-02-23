Domino`s Pizza Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $158.30 million, or $4.43 per share. This compares with $155.69 million, or $4.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.39 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $158.30 Mln. vs. $155.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.43 vs. $4.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.