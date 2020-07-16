Domino`s Pizza Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $118.67 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $92.36 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $920.02 million from $811.65 million last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $118.67 Mln. vs. $92.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.99 vs. $2.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q2): $920.02 Mln vs. $811.65 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.