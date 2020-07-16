Markets

Domino`s Pizza Inc. Q2 Income Advances

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $118.67 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $92.36 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $920.02 million from $811.65 million last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $118.67 Mln. vs. $92.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.99 vs. $2.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q2): $920.02 Mln vs. $811.65 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular