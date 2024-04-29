Domino`s Pizza Inc. Q1 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $125.82 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $104.77 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $125.82 Mln. vs. $104.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.58 vs. $2.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

