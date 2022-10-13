Domino`s Pizza Inc. Profit Declines In Q3, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $100.50 million, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $120.40 million, or $3.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $1.07 billion from $1.00 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $100.50 Mln. vs. $120.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.79 vs. $3.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.97 -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.

