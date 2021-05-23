Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 34.2x Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Domino's Pizza as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Domino's Pizza's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 16% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 84% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 12% per year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Domino's Pizza is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Domino's Pizza's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Domino's Pizza (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Domino's Pizza, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

