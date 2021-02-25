Domino`s Pizza Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $151.9 million, or $3.85 per share. This compares with $129.3 million, or $3.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $1.37 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $151.9 Mln. vs. $129.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.85 vs. $3.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.89 -Revenue (Q4): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.