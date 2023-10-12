Domino`s Pizza Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $147.68 million, or $4.18 per share. This compares with $100.50 million, or $2.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $1.03 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $147.68 Mln. vs. $100.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.18 vs. $2.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.30 -Revenue (Q3): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

