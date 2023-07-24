Domino`s Pizza Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $109.38 million, or $3.08 per share. This compares with $102.49 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $1.02 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $109.38 Mln. vs. $102.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.08 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.05 -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

