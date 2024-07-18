Domino`s Pizza Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $141.98 million, or $4.03 per share. This compares with $109.38 million, or $3.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $141.98 Mln. vs. $109.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.03 vs. $3.08 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.