Domino`s Pizza Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) announced earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $146.92 million, or $4.19 per share. This compares with $147.68 million, or $4.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $1.080 billion from $1.027 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $146.92 Mln. vs. $147.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.19 vs. $4.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.080 Bln vs. $1.027 Bln last year.

