(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $131.09 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $141.98 million, or $4.03 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $1.145 billion from $1.097 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $131.09 Mln. vs. $141.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.81 vs. $4.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.145 Bln vs. $1.097 Bln last year.

