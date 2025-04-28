Domino`s Pizza Inc. Profit Rises In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Domino`s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $149.65 million, or $4.33 per share. This compares with $125.82 million, or $3.58 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $1.112 billion from $1.084 billion last year.

Domino`s Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

