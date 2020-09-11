Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DPZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $388.97, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DPZ was $388.97, representing a -8.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $424.72 and a 70.98% increase over the 52 week low of $227.50.

DPZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). DPZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.23. Zacks Investment Research reports DPZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 33.54%, compared to an industry average of -20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DPZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DPZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 29.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DPZ at 4.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.