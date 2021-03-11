Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.94 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.51% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DPZ was $357.93, representing a -17.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $435.58 and a 30.05% increase over the 52 week low of $275.22.

DPZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). DPZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.4. Zacks Investment Research reports DPZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.91%, compared to an industry average of 27.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

