Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.94 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $448.43, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DPZ was $448.43, representing a -1% decrease from the 52 week high of $452.97 and a 40.26% increase over the 52 week low of $319.71.

DPZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). DPZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.33. Zacks Investment Research reports DPZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.37%, compared to an industry average of 25.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DPZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DPZ as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (DPZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (DPZ)

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (DPZ)

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (DPZ)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DPZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RCD with an increase of 15.05% over the last 100 days. EATZ has the highest percent weighting of DPZ at 4.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.