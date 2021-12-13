Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.94 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DPZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $534.42, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DPZ was $534.42, representing a -2.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $549.51 and a 67.16% increase over the 52 week low of $319.71.

DPZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). DPZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.15. Zacks Investment Research reports DPZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.33%, compared to an industry average of 29.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DPZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DPZ as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ)

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

Emles @Home ETF (LIV)

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEZ with an increase of 5.64% over the last 100 days. EATZ has the highest percent weighting of DPZ at 5.6%.

