Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DPZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DPZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $386.05, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DPZ was $386.05, representing a -11.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $435.58 and a 42.94% increase over the 52 week low of $270.08.

DPZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). DPZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.67. Zacks Investment Research reports DPZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 29.82%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DPZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DPZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DPZ as a top-10 holding:

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RBUS with an increase of 12.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DPZ at 0.66%.

