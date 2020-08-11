Domino's Pizza H1 Underlying Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L, DPZ) reported statutory profit before interest and tax from continuing operations of 49.7 million pounds for 26 weeks ended 28 June 2020, up from 43.6 million pounds in the first half of 2019. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 8.2 pence compared to 6.9 pence. Underlying profit before interest and tax was 51.4 million pounds compared to 52.8 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 8.6 pence compared to 8.7 pence.

First half Group revenue, consisting of UK and Ireland revenues following the reclassification of the International business, decreased by 1.1% to 246.9 million pounds, including a 12.5 million pounds reduction due to the impact of IFRS 16. The Group noted that, if the impact of IFRS 16 is excluded, revenue increased by 4%.

Domino's Pizza stated that its trading in the first few weeks of the second half has been encouraging. The Group will pay the deferred fiscal 2019 final dividend, of 5.56 pence, on 18th September 2020 to all shareholders on the register as at 21st August 2020. The Board will review the appropriate total dividend in respect of fiscal 2020 along with preliminary results in March 2021.

