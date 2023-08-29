News & Insights

Markets

Domino's Pizza Group To Repurchase Up To GBP 70 Mln Of Shares

August 29, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group plc. (DOM.L) said that from Tuesday until 30 June 2024, it will commence a discretionary program to purchase up to 70 million pounds of the company's ordinary shares of 25/48 pence each. The maximum number of shares that may be purchased under the program is about 35.67 million.

The company said it has appointed its broker Numis Securities Limited to manage the Program and has issued an irrevocable instruction to Numis to continue to manage the Program, within pre-set parameters, during any closed period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.