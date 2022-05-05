Markets

Domino's Pizza Group Q1 LFL System Sales, Excl. Items, Up 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L, DPZ) reported that its trading in the first quarter was strong, aided by first national price campaign for several years, made possible because of the resolution with its franchisees. Excluding the impact of the increase in the VAT rate, like-for-like system sales, excluding splits, grew by 3.9%. Total orders grew 5.5% in the quarter. Delivery orders were 4.5% lower than prior year.

The Group continues to expect fiscal 2022 underlying EBITDA and EPS to be in line with current market expectations.

