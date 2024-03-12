Domino's Pizza Group posts higher profit as costs ease

March 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L on Tuesday reported a marginal rise in its 2023 profit, and also forecast profit for the current year to be in line with expectations, supported by the easing of raw material costs.

The company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, posted a 3.6% rise in its underlying core profit for the year ended Dec. 31 at 138.1 million pounds ($176.85 million).

($1 = 0.7809 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

