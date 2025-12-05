Stocks
Domino's Pizza Group plc - Depositary Receipt (DPUKY) Price Target Decreased by 11.54% to 7.22

December 05, 2025 — 08:33 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DPUKY) has been revised to $7.22 / share. This is a decrease of 11.54% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.58 to a high of $12.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.21% from the latest reported closing price of $8.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPUKY is 0.91%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 99K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMEFX - PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND I Shares holds 99K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 25.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPUKY by 29.03% over the last quarter.

