Markets

Domino's Pizza Group Plc CFO To Leave; Names Interim Replacement

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L), a British master franchise of fast food pizza delivery chain, Domino's Pizza, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Neil Smith will leave the company on November 26. The company named David Surdeau as its Interim Chief Financial Officer with effect November 17.

David was previously interim CFO of Marks & Spencer plc. Prior to that, he held senior finance roles within Tesco Plc and BAT Industries Plc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular