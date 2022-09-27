Markets

Domino's Pizza Group Names Elias Diaz Sese Interim CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L, DPZ) announced that Elias Diaz Sese, currently a non-executive director of DPG, will become Chief Executive Officer, on an interim basis. This will be effective from 10th October 2022. The Group also noted that Edward Jamieson will join the DPG Board as Chief Financial Officer on 17th October 2022.

Elias Diaz Sese said: "For the past three years I've worked closely with the Board and management team to create the current strategy, which I firmly believe is the right one to drive Domino's future growth, and which I'm committed to executing at pace."

Domino's will release third quarter trading update on 10th November 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular