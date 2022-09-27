Domino's Pizza Group Names Elias Diaz Sese Interim CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L, DPZ) announced that Elias Diaz Sese, currently a non-executive director of DPG, will become Chief Executive Officer, on an interim basis. This will be effective from 10th October 2022. The Group also noted that Edward Jamieson will join the DPG Board as Chief Financial Officer on 17th October 2022.

Elias Diaz Sese said: "For the past three years I've worked closely with the Board and management team to create the current strategy, which I firmly believe is the right one to drive Domino's future growth, and which I'm committed to executing at pace."

Domino's will release third quarter trading update on 10th November 2022.

