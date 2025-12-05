Domino's Pizza Group (LSE:DOM) Price Target Decreased by 12.13% to 268.87

The average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Group (LSE:DOM) has been revised to 268.87 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 12.13% from the prior estimate of 306.00 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 170.69 GBX to a high of 472.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.64% from the latest reported closing price of 175.00 GBX / share.

Domino's Pizza Group Maintains 6.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.34%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOM is 0.24%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 99,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 30,671K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,295K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 6,907K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 4,709K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,118K shares , representing a decrease of 29.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 33.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,532K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 39.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.