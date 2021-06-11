Markets

Domino's Pizza Group CFO Neil Smith To Resign On Nov. 26 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group plc. (DOM.L) announced that Neil Smith, Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Board that he has decided to leave the company to take up another opportunity. He is expected to leave on November 26 following completion of his notice period.

The Board will now commence a search process to identify and appoint a successor. Smith will work with Dominic Paul, Chief Executive Officer, and the Board to ensure an orderly transition.

Paul, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Neil has been a highly valued member of the management team and played a key role in refocusing the Group and bolstering our financial discipline through extraordinary operating conditions. We have a clear plan to deliver the future, underpinned by a robust capital allocation philosophy that Neil helped to establish."

