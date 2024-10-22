News & Insights

Domino’s Pizza Executive VP Resigns, New Oversight Announced

October 22, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

Arthur P. D’Elia, Domino’s Pizza’s Executive Vice President, International, has resigned to pursue new opportunities, staying on until March 2025 in an advisory role. Joseph H. Jordan, President of U.S. & Global Services, will oversee international operations until a successor is appointed. Investors are advised to be cautious with forward-looking statements, given inherent uncertainties and potential risks outlined in the company’s reports.

