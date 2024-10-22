Domino’s Pizza Executive VP Resigns, New Oversight Announced

The latest update is out from Domino’s Pizza ( (DPZ) ).

Arthur P. D’Elia, Domino’s Pizza’s Executive Vice President, International, has resigned to pursue new opportunities, staying on until March 2025 in an advisory role. Joseph H. Jordan, President of U.S. & Global Services, will oversee international operations until a successor is appointed. Investors are advised to be cautious with forward-looking statements, given inherent uncertainties and potential risks outlined in the company’s reports.

