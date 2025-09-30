Domino's Pizza Enterprises (DPZUF) Price Target Decreased by 15.23% to 12.18

The average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Enterprises (OTCPK:DPZUF) has been revised to $12.18 / share. This is a decrease of 15.23% from the prior estimate of $14.37 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.80 to a high of $21.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 51.29% from the latest reported closing price of $25.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Enterprises. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 12.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZUF is 0.01%, an increase of 76.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.31% to 8,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,347K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares , representing an increase of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZUF by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 936K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZUF by 32.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 588K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZUF by 29.04% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 441K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZUF by 29.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 440K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZUF by 30.90% over the last quarter.

