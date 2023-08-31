Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Price Target Increased by 6.81% to 56.71

The average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) has been revised to 56.71 / share. This is an increase of 6.81% from the prior estimate of 53.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.70 to a high of 70.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.22% from the latest reported closing price of 53.90 / share.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Maintains 1.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Enterprises. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 32.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMP is 0.10%, a decrease of 13.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.51% to 9,713K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,779K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,954K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 16.70% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,514K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares, representing a decrease of 44.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 35.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 36.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 498K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 8.28% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 472K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

