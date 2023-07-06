Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Price Target Decreased by 15.62% to 53.10

The average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) has been revised to 53.10 / share. This is an decrease of 15.62% from the prior estimate of 62.93 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.23% from the latest reported closing price of 45.69 / share.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Maintains 2.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.90. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Enterprises. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 44.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMP is 0.13%, an increase of 37.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.31% to 11,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,954K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 34.68% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,183K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,188K shares, representing a decrease of 91.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 63.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 36.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 481K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 28.53% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 472K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 23.81% over the last quarter.

