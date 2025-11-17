Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Price Target Increased by 10.98% to 20.10

The average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) has been revised to $20.10 / share. This is an increase of 10.98% from the prior estimate of $18.11 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.15% from the latest reported closing price of $22.88 / share.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Maintains 3.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.54%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -19.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.51% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Enterprises. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMP is 0.01%, an increase of 75.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.29% to 8,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,347K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares , representing an increase of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 936K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 32.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 588K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 29.04% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 441K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 29.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 440K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMP by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.