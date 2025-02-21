DOMINO'S PIZZA Earnings Preview: Recent $DPZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DOMINO'S PIZZA ($DPZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,492,591,675 and earnings of $4.96 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DPZ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DOMINO'S PIZZA Insider Trading Activity

DOMINO'S PIZZA insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,970 shares for an estimated $2,985,015 .

. DIANA F CANTOR sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,366,593

KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,846 shares for an estimated $1,306,314 .

. JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 531 shares for an estimated $228,330

CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) sold 350 shares for an estimated $150,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DOMINO'S PIZZA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of DOMINO'S PIZZA stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.