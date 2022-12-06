Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $373.00, changing hands as low as $369.32 per share. Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $299.41 per share, with $567.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $369.38. The DPZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

