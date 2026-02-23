Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported revenue of $1.54 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.35, compared to $4.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.38, the EPS surprise was -0.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Same store sales growth - International stores : 0.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 0.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Store counts - Total U.S. Stores : 7,186 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7,188.

: 7,186 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7,188. Store counts - Total : 22,142 versus 22,150 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 22,142 versus 22,150 estimated by five analysts on average. Store counts - International Stores : 14,956 versus 14,961 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 14,956 versus 14,961 estimated by five analysts on average. Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores : 6,924 compared to the 6,926 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 6,924 compared to the 6,926 average estimate based on five analysts. Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores : 262 compared to the 262 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 262 compared to the 262 average estimate based on five analysts. Store counts - Opened - International Stores : 320 versus 331 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 320 versus 331 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising : $171.68 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $165.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $171.68 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $165.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores : $108.35 million compared to the $112.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.

: $108.35 million compared to the $112.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year. Revenues- Supply chain : $935.58 million compared to the $924.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $935.58 million compared to the $924.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees : $107.43 million compared to the $105.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $107.43 million compared to the $105.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $212.7 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $207.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

