Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $4.03 for the same period compares to $3.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70, the EPS surprise was +8.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales growth - International stores : 2.1% versus 1% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 2.1% versus 1% estimated by eight analysts on average. Store counts - Total U.S. Stores : 6,906 compared to the 6,905 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 6,906 compared to the 6,905 average estimate based on eight analysts. Store counts - Total : 20,930 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 20,996.

: 20,930 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 20,996. Store counts - International Stores : 14,024 compared to the 14,091 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 14,024 compared to the 14,091 average estimate based on eight analysts. Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores : 6,617 versus 6,615 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 6,617 versus 6,615 estimated by eight analysts on average. Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores : 289 compared to the 290 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 289 compared to the 290 average estimate based on eight analysts. Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores : 4.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.

: 4.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.6%. Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising : $124.96 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $124.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

: $124.96 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $124.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores : $92.26 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $95.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $92.26 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $95.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Revenues- Supply chain : $659.24 million compared to the $662.95 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $659.24 million compared to the $662.95 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees : $73.70 million versus $74.70 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

: $73.70 million versus $74.70 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $147.58 million compared to the $147.29 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

