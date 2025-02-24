Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported revenue of $1.44 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.89, compared to $4.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.93, the EPS surprise was -0.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales growth - International stores : 2.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

: 2.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.5%. Same store sales growth - U.S. franchise stores : 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.

: 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.8%. Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores : -0.7% versus 1.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -0.7% versus 1.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Store counts - Total U.S. Stores : 7,014 versus 7,027 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 7,014 versus 7,027 estimated by six analysts on average. Store counts - Total : 21,366 compared to the 21,404 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 21,366 compared to the 21,404 average estimate based on six analysts. Store counts - International Stores : 14,352 versus 14,378 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 14,352 versus 14,378 estimated by six analysts on average. Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores : 292 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 292.

: 292 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 292. Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising : $153.67 million versus $160.99 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $153.67 million versus $160.99 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores : $119.81 million versus $121.12 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

: $119.81 million versus $121.12 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. Revenues- Supply chain : $876.01 million versus $897.92 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $876.01 million versus $897.92 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees : $98.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $100.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $98.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $100.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $196.03 million compared to the $199.38 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

