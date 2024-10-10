Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $4.19 for the same period compares to $4.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.71, the EPS surprise was +12.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales growth - International stores : 0.8% versus 2.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 0.8% versus 2.7% estimated by eight analysts on average. Store counts - Total U.S. Stores : 6,930 versus 6,945 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 6,930 versus 6,945 estimated by eight analysts on average. Store counts - Total : 21,002 compared to the 21,094 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 21,002 compared to the 21,094 average estimate based on eight analysts. Store counts - International Stores : 14,072 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14,149.

: 14,072 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14,149. Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores : 6,639 compared to the 6,655 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 6,639 compared to the 6,655 average estimate based on eight analysts. Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores : 291 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 290.

: 291 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 290. Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores : 3.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.

: 3.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.3%. Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising : $120.93 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $123.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $120.93 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $123.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores : $89.17 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $91.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $89.17 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $91.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Revenues- Supply chain : $651.31 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $662.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

: $651.31 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $662.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees : $74.63 million compared to the $77.87 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

: $74.63 million compared to the $77.87 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $144.07 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $144.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.