Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $3.08 for the same period compares to $2.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.04, the EPS surprise was +1.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales growth - International stores : 3.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.74%.

: 3.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.74%. Same store sales growth - U.S. stores : 0.1% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 0.69%.

: 0.1% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 0.69%. Store counts - International Stores : 13470 versus 13477.89 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 13470 versus 13477.89 estimated by nine analysts on average. Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores : 6449 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 6445.11.

: 6449 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 6445.11. Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores : 286 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 286.33.

: 286 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 286.33. Store counts - Total : 20205 compared to the 20209.38 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 20205 compared to the 20209.38 average estimate based on eight analysts. Store counts - Total U.S. Stores : 6735 compared to the 6732.38 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 6735 compared to the 6732.38 average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising : $111.46 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $113.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $111.46 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $113.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores : $87.69 million versus $86.67 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change.

: $87.69 million versus $86.67 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change. Revenues- Supply chain : $615.71 million compared to the $658.90 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.

: $615.71 million compared to the $658.90 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees : $70.50 million compared to the $70.47 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.

: $70.50 million compared to the $70.47 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $139.27 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $135.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +21.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

