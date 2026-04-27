Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $4.13 for the same period compares to $4.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of -1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Same store sales growth - International stores : -0.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.

: -0.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.9%. Store counts - Total U.S. Stores : 7,205 compared to the 7,207 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 7,205 compared to the 7,207 average estimate based on seven analysts. Same store sales growth - U.S. stores : 0.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.

: 0.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.1%. Store counts - Total : 22,322 compared to the 22,317 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 22,322 compared to the 22,317 average estimate based on seven analysts. Store counts - International Stores : 15,117 versus 15,110 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 15,117 versus 15,110 estimated by seven analysts on average. Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores : 6,943 compared to the 6,945 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 6,943 compared to the 6,945 average estimate based on seven analysts. Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores : 262 compared to the 262 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 262 compared to the 262 average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising : $130.53 million compared to the $131.86 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $130.53 million compared to the $131.86 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores : $82.1 million versus $85.61 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.

: $82.1 million versus $85.61 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change. Revenues- Supply chain : $698.97 million compared to the $709.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $698.97 million compared to the $709.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees : $80.98 million compared to the $81.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $80.98 million compared to the $81.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $158.01 million compared to the $159.66 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Domino's Pizza here>>>

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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