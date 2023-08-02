Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Price Target Increased by 16.81% to 419.24

The average one-year price target for Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been revised to 419.24 / share. This is an increase of 16.81% from the prior estimate of 358.90 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 323.20 to a high of 507.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.67% from the latest reported closing price of 396.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominos Pizza. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 38,590K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,802K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,658K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 47.13% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,176K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,096K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 10.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

