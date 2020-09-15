Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) closed the most recent trading day at $389.52, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the pizza chain had lost 5.1% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DPZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.70, up 31.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $937.85 million, up 14.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.80 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion, which would represent changes of +33.75% and +12.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DPZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. DPZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note DPZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.03.

It is also worth noting that DPZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

