Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) closed at $382.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pizza chain had lost 3.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.39% in that time.

DPZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.67, up 30.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $933.35 million, up 13.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.75 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion, which would represent changes of +33.23% and +11.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DPZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DPZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DPZ has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.52 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.99.

Investors should also note that DPZ has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

