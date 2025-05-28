Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Down 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Domino's Pizza (DPZ). Shares have lost about 1.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Domino's Pizza due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Domino's Pizza has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions has been net zero. Notably, Domino's Pizza has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Domino's Pizza belongs to the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), has gained 0.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

Chipotle reported revenues of $2.88 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.4%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares with $0.27 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Chipotle is expected to post earnings of $0.32 per share, indicating a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2% over the last 30 days.

Chipotle has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

