Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Domino's (DPZ) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the closing bell Thursday. After several years of breathtaking growth, driven by expanding store counts, increased market share and strong same-store sales growth, Domino's growth metrics have begun to decelerate.

As such, the biggest question the pizza chain must answer on Thursday is whether it is still a growth story. Pressure from competing food delivery services such as Uber’s (UBER) UberEats and DoorDash has opened Domino's to more non-traditional delivery competition including McDonald’s (MCD). Not to mention the likes of KFC, Taco Bell, which are owned by Yum! Brands (YUM). These events have forced Domino's to look for ways to speed up its delivery times, including the need to open more stores.

But not only has these initiatives been expensive, they haven’t yielded the growth the company expected evidenced by last quarter’s U.S. same-store sales growth of only 2.1%, which fell below expectations. The stock’s 1.5% rise over the past year, compared to the 23% return of the S&P 500, underscores investors’ cautious approach towards the company. As such, on Thursday the management must convince investors that the pizza chain still has the right recipe for growth.

For the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects the company to earn $2.98 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.62 per share on revenue of $1.08 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise about 12% year over year to $9.42 per share, while full-year revenue of $3.61 billion would rise 4.8% year over year.

The projected full-year revenue growth of only 4.8% is one reason the stock has underperformed over the past year. It also didn’t help that the company missed Q3 estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Q3 revenue of $820.8 million which rose 4.4% year over year missed estimates by about $6 million, while adjusted EPS of $2.05 missed by 3 cents. The company also reported 1.7% rise in U.S. Company-owned same-store sales which missed consensus estimate of +2.6%.

Another reason for concern has been the company’s "fortressing strategy” — opening new stores near existing stores to speed up delivery — which has been questioned by analysts who see the expansion approach as too aggressive. Plus, Domino's last quarter its lowered revenue growth forecast of 7% to 10%, down from a previous range of 8% to 12%.

Nevertheless, Domino's is still in the midst of an impressive 33 straight quarters of revenue growth in the U.S., while delivering more than 100 straight quarters of growth in overseas markets. What’s more, the company is still forecasting global revenue to reach $25 billion in the next five years — a figure that would more than double its 2017 revenue total of $12.25 billion. Does that deserve a higher multiple?

While the stock still has a consensus Buy rating, the average price target of $300 suggests only 3% upside from current levels. On Thursday the management not only will need to convince the Street Domino's still has the right growth and profit recipe, but it can still deliver on time.

