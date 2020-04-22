Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. With a business model that is geared toward takeout and delivery, Domino’s has been one of the beneficiaries of the shelter-in-place requirements stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

With much of the country quarantined at home, Domino’s investments in its food delivery services have paid off. The company's "fortressing" strategy, once seen as a negative, is now being applauded. In an effort to stay competitive against rival food delivery services such as Uber’s (UBER) UberEats, Postmates and DoorDash, “fortressing” is where Domino’s would open new restaurants near existing ones to improve delivery time to its customers.

Domino's restaurants are focused on carry-out with limited seating and staff. The company has essentially built its entire business model on delivery and takeout. Unlike several of its competitors, particularly amid the pandemic, Domino's is not paying rent for empty restaurants. Its fortressing strategy is working like a charm, based on preliminary Q1 results, revealing global retail sales (company-owned stores and franchises) grew 4.4% year over year.

On Thursday the company will look to demonstrate that this growth rate in not just a coronavirus bump and show how it plans to deliver for investors in 2020 and beyond, particular with non-traditional delivery competition growing from the likes of Chipotle (CMG), McDonald’s (MCD) and Yum! Brands (YUM), among others.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the company to earn $2.32 per share on revenue of $868.67 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.20 per share on revenue of $835.96 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise about 7.3% year over year to $10.27 per share, while full-year revenue of $3.84 billion would rise 6.2% year over year.

This quarter is setting up to be a solid beat as these estimates appear far too conservative, even based on Q4 actual results. During which adjusted EPS rose 19% to $3.13 per share, while revenue grew 6% to $1.15 billion. Even more impressive, Q4 same-store sales in the U.S. reached 3.4%, more than a full percentage point better than the consensus estimate for growth of 2.3%.

Notably, for Q1 preliminary same-store sales at international stores and U.S. stores are expected to rise 3.9% and 4.9%, year over year, respectively. These would be better than its Q4 which beat consensus estimates by more than a full percentage point. At the time, the company also reaffirmed its two-to-three year outlook, calling for U.S. same-store sales growth in a range of 2% to 5%, with global retail sales growth of 7% to 10%.

All told, the management on Thursday will have little trouble convincing investors that the pizza chain still has the right recipe for growth. It would seem investors already know this. Domino’s stock has surged 23% over the past month and is now up 26% year to date, besting the 13% decline in the S&P 500 index. The stock is also up 40% over the past year, while the S&P 500 is down more than 2%.

