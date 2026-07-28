Domino's Pizza CTO Kelly Garcia Sells $4.0 Million Stock

Key Points

The transaction involved the disposal of 12,430 shares for ~$4.0 million at $322.04 per share.

The sale reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 57%, a figure that includes shares acquired through the underlying exercise.

Activity was executed as a cashless exercise and immediate sale of 12,430 options at a strike price of $275.35 per share.

The disposal occurred following a period where the stock has returned -34% over the 12 months ending July 22, 2026.

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Kelly E. Garcia, EVP, Chief Tech & Data Ofcr of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ), sold 12,430 shares on July 22, 2026, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$4.0 million Shares sold 12,430 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 9,351 Post-transaction value ~$2.99 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($322.04); post-transaction value based on July 22, 2026 market close ($319.83).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The executive completed a cashless exercise of 12,430 options at $275.35 per share, immediately selling the resulting stock at $322.04 per share to realize a spread of $46.69 per share.

The executive completed a cashless exercise of 12,430 options at $275.35 per share, immediately selling the resulting stock at $322.04 per share to realize a spread of $46.69 per share. How does this sale impact the insider's long-term stake?

By disposing of 57% of the total direct position held during this transaction, the executive has materially reduced direct equity exposure, retaining 9,351 shares.

By disposing of 57% of the total direct position held during this transaction, the executive has materially reduced direct equity exposure, retaining 9,351 shares. What is the valuation context of the disposal?

The weighted average sale price of $322.04 reflects a slight premium over the $319.83 market close on the day of the transaction, July 22, 2026.

The weighted average sale price of $322.04 reflects a slight premium over the $319.83 market close on the day of the transaction, July 22, 2026. How does the insider's remaining ownership compare to the company's scale?

The remaining direct stake is valued at ~$2.99 million, representing a 0.0281% ownership interest in the $10.6 billion restaurant company.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-22) $319.83 Market Capitalization $10.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $596.5 million

Company Snapshot

Domino's Pizza operates as a leading international and domestic pizza purveyor, generating revenue through the sale of Domino's-branded pizzas and complementary menu items including oven-baked sandwiches, distributed across a network of corporate-owned and franchised outlets.

The company operates through three distinct business segments—U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain—leveraging a franchise-centric model that generates revenue from both company-operated store sales and royalties from franchisees.

Domino's serves a broad consumer base spanning domestic and international markets, targeting price-conscious consumers seeking convenient pizza delivery and carryout options through its extensive distribution network.

Domino's Pizza is a globally recognized quick-service restaurant operator with a market capitalization of $10.6 billion and TTM revenues of $5.0 billion. The company maintains a capital-efficient franchise-based business model that has enabled significant international expansion while generating recurring revenue streams from franchisee royalties and supply chain operations. Domino's competitive positioning is reinforced by its established brand recognition, technology-enabled ordering platforms, and extensive delivery infrastructure across both developed and emerging markets.

What this transaction means for investors

SEC Form 4 filings typically do not reveal why an insider sells, and Garcia’s sale of Domino’s stock may leave investors with more questions than answers.

The sale involves an options exercise, and these are typically conducted for the seller’s personal financial reasons. Nonetheless, since this involved 57% of Garcia’s holdings, one has to wonder whether the sale is more than a liquidity event.

Moreover, the sale happened at a time when the stock had recently set a new five-year low. Interestingly, the sale occurred after the company once run by Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, unloaded its entire Domino’s position.

Still, investors should remember that while Domino’s is a slower-growth business, it appears stable. Moreover, its P/E ratio of 18 is close to a multi-year low in its valuation. Also, the fact that Garcia held 43% of her shares could indicate continued faith in the company.

Nonetheless, between Garcia’s sale and Berkshire’s sale of Domino’s, it may be time to think twice about buying additional shares of this consumer discretionary stock.

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Will Healy has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.