Domino's Pizza Chairman Stephen Hemsley To Step Down; Names Ian Bull Interim

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc. (DOM.L) announced Tuesday that Chairman Stephen Hemsley has decided to step down from the Board with effect from December 29.

The company named Ian Bull, Senior Independent Director, to the role of Interim Chairman until a permanent replacement is appointed.

The search for a new Chairman is progressing, and will be followed by the appointment of a new CEO.

The company will make further announcements in due course.

Hemsley joined Domino's in 1998. The company noted that since joining, he has seen the Company through its IPO and has taken it from a market capitalisation of 25 million pounds to almost 1.5 billion pounds at present. From nearly 100 UK stores, the firm has expanded to over 1,250 stores spanning the UK, Irish, and other International Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.