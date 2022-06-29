Markets

Domino's Pizza CEO Dominic Paul To Step Down; Sees FY22 Results In Line With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Dominic Paul has decided to step down with effect from December to take up the role of Chief Executive of Whitbread Plc.

The company also said that it has started a hunt for a suitable candidate to succeed Paul, who is now serving six-month notice period.

In addition, for the fiscal 2022, the fast food firm said it still expects its underlying EBITDA and EPS to be in line with current market expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular