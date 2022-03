March 1 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison would retire at the end of April and would be succeeded by operating chief Russell Weiner.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.